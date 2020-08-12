Support Big Brothers Big Sisters at A Taste of the Vineyard

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Henderson County’s A Taste of the Vineyard will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 6 p.m. at Point Lookout Vineyards, 408 Appleola Road, Hendersonville. All proceeds go toward BBBS of Henderson County’s mentoring programs.

“A Taste of the Vineyard is one of two annual fundraisers that we host,” says BBBS program coordinator Morgan Harris. “These fundraisers enable us to provide one-to-one mentoring to the youth in Henderson County.”

BBBS provides both a school-based and a community-based program. The school-based program allows mentors to visit youth at school once per week to help with academics and guide the youth through navigating social skills with peers. In the community-based program, the mentor and child engage in community outings twice per month. This allows the child to explore interests, work on social skills and emotional regulation, and have one-on-one contact with someone who is dedicated to spending time with them and helping them meet their potential.

“We serve hundreds of elementary to high school students across WNC,” says Joey Popp, North Carolina’s Big Brother of the Year for 2020. “In Henderson County alone, our volunteers mentor about 85 youth annually.”

A Taste of the Vineyard will feature local wines and tapas-style food stations prepared and served according to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. The first glass of wine will be complimentary with additional drinks available for purchase.

Acoustic Americana band Letters to Abigail will perform. A silent auction begins online Saturday, August 15, and concludes at the event. Items include a one-week stay at a vacation home in St. Maarten; a two-night stay at Rosehill Bed & Breakfast in historic downtown Wilmington with riverfront dining and a carriage ride; a fly fishing adventure; and handcrafted pottery and woodwork from local artisans.

“A Taste of the Vineyard has become a community favorite among our supporters,” says Popp. “It acknowledges what we’re all about in the breathtaking setting of Point Lookout Vineyards.”

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at bbbswnc.org. For more information call 828.693.8153 or email Morgan Harris at morganh@bbbswnc.org.