Sylva Celebrates the Green of Spring April 22

The Greening Up the Mountains Festival, an annual downtown street festival in Sylva, celebrates arts and crafts, springtime, the mountains and everything local. The event typically has more than 10,000 attendees and 150 vendor booth spaces. This year it happens Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have added some new aspects to the festival this year and are also planning special giveaways to celebrate 25 years,” says event coordinator Mark Haskett.

Blacksmithing and glass blowing demonstrations by members of Jackson County’s Green Energy Park are a new addition, as are a balloon artist, face painting booths and the debut of a new downtown skatepark. The mini park is the result of an agreement between the Town of Sylva and Motion Makers Bicycle Shop property owner Kent Cranford. The park is located behind the shop.

“This will be a great addition to the festival and Motion Makers makes a great cap off location accessible at the far end of Railroad Avenue,” says Town of Sylva Main Street Economic Development director Bernadette Peters. “Folks can check it out and Motion Makers will also have e-bike demonstrations.”

Since 2020, the festival has worked to implement a three-year plan to minimize the environmental impact of the event. As a result, recycle stations are set up for the festival, and Styrofoam cups and containers have been eliminated. Plastic bags have been replaced with paper or reusable bags. This year, single-use plastic water bottles will not be sold. Attendees are encouraged to make use of new water stations created with the help of Tuckaseigee Water & Sewer Authority. Reusable water bottles will be given away for attendees to use at the festival and to have as keepsakes.

“Nonprofits with an environmental focus will receive preference for placement at the festival,” says Haskett. “And this year we will have volunteers at recycling stations to help educate people about Jackson County’s recycling program, including what, how and where to recycle.”

Vendors at the festival include local artisans and crafters, local breweries, food vendors and nonprofit organizations. Music lovers will enjoy live local music throughout the day at the Bridge Park Stage and at the Jackson Arts Market. Performers include Asheville Junction, Seth and Sara, Maggie Valley Band, Fuzzy Peppers, Lua Flora and Bird in Hand.

A 5k race kicks off at 9 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.

Greening Up the Mountains is spread out over Main Street and Bridge Park and includes the Jackson Arts Market in the Sylva Herald parking lot and the Jackson County Farmers Market in the town parking lot next to Bridge Park. Admission is free.

For more information about Greening Up the Mountains, organized by The Town of Sylva, visit GreeningUptheMountains.com or contact festival coordinators Mark and Tammy Haskett by sending an email to GreeningUptheMountains@TownofSylva.org.