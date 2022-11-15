The HeART of the Season Kicks Off the Holidays in Brevard

Heart of Brevard announces plans for seasonal events that focus on shopping locally and highlight the unique businesses that make downtown Brevard a charming destination. All events are free and open to the public.

The celebration begins November 19–20, with The HeART of the Season, showcasing local arts and culture in historic downtown Brevard. This simple, two-day event allows galleries and studios to show off the creative skills of those they represent with a self-guided walking tour of participating businesses.

“Brevard is known as a vibrant hub for the arts and this is a wonderful opportunity to experience the local creative scene, explore downtown and connect with other art lovers while you take care of your holiday shopping list,” says Nicole Bentley, executive director for Heart of Brevard.

This holiday open house takes place Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to visit shops throughout downtown to see a variety of handcrafted items including pottery, paintings, jewelry and woodworking. Select studios and galleries may offer artist demonstrations, live music and special pricing. Participating restaurants will offer seasonal specials and to-go options throughout the weekend.

Downtown will be aglow with thousands of twinkling lights on trees and illuminated snowflakes to create an enchanting ambiance for visitors as they wander the sidewalks. More than 30 businesses will participate in the annual holiday window competition showcasing festive and fun windows and celebrating the theme Peace on Earth. A panel of local judges will score the displays based on creativity, originality and use of merchandise.

“We have exciting plans for this year’s window decorating competition, and we will stick closely to the Peace on Earth theme,” says Rob Travis, owner of last year’s contest winner, Blue Moon Gallery and Frame.

Award categories highlight good retail design, use of store products and merchandise, display of a business’ services, and types of design, including best theme and best use of recycled materials. A list of participating businesses is available Monday, November 7.

“Our holiday celebrations are quickly becoming one of Heart of Brevard’s most anticipated events,” says Bentley. “In addition to kicking off the shopping season, these events encourage our community to shop locally.”

For more information about The HeART of the Season or other upcoming events, visit BrevardNC.org and follow Heart of Brevard on Facebook and Instagram.