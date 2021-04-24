There’s More to Explore in Downtown Waynesville

The Downtown Waynesville Association (DWA) invites you to explore the latest offerings at the many shops, galleries and restaurants located in the mountain town’s historic buildings. After what has been a difficult winter for many, area businesses provide a variety of ways to celebrate a hopeful new season. “Nothing beats the pandemic blues like a breath of fresh mountain air,” says DWA executive director Buffy Phillips. “We are delighted that our sidewalks are bustling again and our businesses are doing well.”

Green Hill Gallery, a gift shop specializing in local handmade artisanal goods, recently relocated to 34 North Main Street in order to offer an expanded selection of merchandise. A wedding registry is coming soon to provide a convenient shopping experience for couples and their guests. Available items include ceramics and stoneware by Salvaterra Pottery, Ray Pottery and Earthworks Pottery and Studios; vintage and modern jewelry; framed artwork by Jo Ridge Kelley and Ann Vasilik; photographic works by Doug Cavanah; and quilts and other textiles by Homespun Cabin.

“Our artisans love their craft and it shows in their work,” says Green Hill Gallery owner Joyce Massie. “Their pride shines from every corner of this shop.”

New restaurant Rootless Kitchen has opened inside 828 Market on Main. The menu, inspired by owner Marc Stokes’ travels, offers sandwiches and wraps with many options for vegetarians. Items include bruschetta, báhn mì, falafel wraps and the classic beef hot dog. Prices range from $9-$11.

Open since July 2019, 828 Market on Main sells locally produced specialty foods in a laid-back, child-friendly atmosphere filled with games and puzzles. Local beer and cider rotate on draft. Early evening visitors may find co-owner Richie Griffin strumming the guitar that is always on-site.

The Smoky Mountain Dog Bakery is a favorite stop for four-legged shoppers. The bakery offers a recently expanded variety of freshly made decorated and plain dog treats and sells unique collars, leashes, toys, chews and other items for dogs and cats of all breeds and sizes. According to co-owner Julie Moriarty, patrons enjoy the sense of community in the bakery and throughout town. “Waynesville is very dog-friendly,” she says. “People love the fact that many of our restaurants have outdoor seating for dogs and a number of stores allow dogs inside.”

Other downtown destinations include Twigs & Leaves Gallery, T Pennington Art Gallery, The Jeweler’s Workbench and eateries specializing in farm-to-table cuisine, regionally inspired southern dishes, and everything from Italian to Mexican food. A variety of bed and breakfasts offer lodging in the area’s historic homes. Waynesville is a great base from which to enjoy a wealth of outdoor recreational activities in the Great Smoky and Blue Ridge mountains.

Learn more at DowntownWaynesville.com.