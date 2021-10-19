Tryon Company Offers Soaps, Scrubs Crafted By Hand

By Natasha Anderson

Though Mountain Trail Soap Company is a couple months shy of its first anniversary, owner Robert Mangum has been making soaps by hand for more than 20 years. He began crafting them when his sons were young and experiencing dry, irritated skin.

Mangum’s research led him to develop a formulation using oatmeal, honey and goat’s milk that put an end to most of their skin issues. Now, his formula is the basis for a variety of soaps that may also include olive oil, coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil and essential oils to create bar soaps, body butters, sugar and salt scrubs, face scrubs and other items.

“Customers tell me that once they’ve used my products, they’re hooked,” says Mangum. “They absolutely love how their skin feels and looks and they also love the assortment of scents and fragrances.”

Mangum uses the cold-process method, a very old soap-making technique. Once mixed, the soaps are poured into handmade molds, insulated for two days, removed from the molds, cut into bars and cured for four weeks. Best-selling soaps include unscented oatmeal, goat’s milk and honey, lemongrass with oatmeal, bourbon tobacco and pinecone lime. New items coming soon include iced pineapple with tangerine soap and peppermint lip balm.

“In addition to beautiful soaps and scrubs, visitors can expect a warm welcome and a great sense of humor from Robert Mangum,” says loyal customer Matt Devlin. “The past two years have challenged our way of living, but his shop is just the place for a friendly reminder of the value of community and kindness.”

Mountain Trail Soap Company is located at 112 North Trade Street, Suite 5, in Tryon. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at MountainTrailSoapCompany.com, or by calling 828.301.4546 or emailing MountainTrailSoapCompany@gmail.com.