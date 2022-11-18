Visit Blantyre Station for This Year’s Tree

Blantyre Station, a retail and wholesale greenhouse nursery, has been in business for more than 30 years at the same location, but owners Brian Spotts and Hayley Leland call it a hidden gem. “Many people drive right by without realizing we offer retail products spring, summer, fall and over the holiday season,” says Leland. “We purchased the business in March of 2021 and have been working hard to spruce up the property, advertise to our neighbors and offer more garden selections.”

Blantyre Station grows most of its products onsite in greenhouses. “Our ultimate goal is to offer a quality, locally grown product,” says Leland. “Since our customers buy direct from the grower, they can save while shopping locally. We are also plant people, so we love to give advice and share our knowledge.”

With the holidays approaching, Christmas trees were a natural addition to the seasonal offerings at Blantyre Station. “We love the history of Fraser firs in Western North Carolina and have had the pleasure of visiting several local farms,” says Spotts. “There really isn’t anything prettier than our mountain-grown trees. They are prized across the USA and we are lucky enough to live right here.”

In addition to cut trees, Blantyre Station offers locally made wreaths, garlands, living trees and poinsettias in different varieties, as well as stocking stuffers like local honey, jam and jellies, woven baskets and ceramic pots.

Blantyre Station is located at ​​41 Country Gardens Lane in Pisgah Forest. For more information, visit BlantyreStation.com, email info@blantyrestation.com or call 828.877.4456.