Visit Marquee Asheville for Bold, Unique Vendors

Located in the heart of the River Arts District, Marquee Asheville is a 50,000-square-foot design-centric market featuring an array of eclectic vendors. “Marquee is a special place with huge talent from around the region,” says owner Robert Nicholas. “It’s a curated marketplace where you’ll find a bold array of art, antiques, apparel and décor for the home and garden.”

Each vendor at Marquee is free to build their own creative space, and this freedom amounts to a thrilling experience when you walk through the expansive marketplace. Around one corner, you might find a collection of lush terrariums, and then suddenly, you’re amid a wardrobe of fine vintage clothing. With such an abundance of different sellers, and inventory that changes daily, there is truly something for everyone at Marquee.

“Marquee offers a unique community of talent under one roof that is open seven days a week,” says Nicholas. “The artists, makers and antique dealers are able to sell their works without having to be on-site, which allows them more time to focus on their work and discovering more unique finds to display in their spaces at Marquee.”

In the spring and summer, there will be live music and artist demonstrations during Second Saturdays. Grab a drink from the on-site bar, Saint Brighid’s, and browse the unexpected, colorful vendors at Marquee.

Marquee Asheville is located at 36 Foundy Street, Asheville. Learn more at MarqueeAsheville.com.