Walk A Mile for OUR Voice

On Saturday, June 9, the nonprofit Our VOICE will host its largest annual fundraiser, Walk A Mile Asheville. In a symbolic gesture of support for those who have suffered domestic and sexual violence, participants will walk a mile through the city’s downtown streets. “My hope for Walk a Mile this year is that the event creates an inclusive and affirming space for everyone in the Asheville community to come together and support ending sexual violence,” says Walk a Mile coordinator Alex Hollifield.

Hollifield explains that one in four women and one in 10 men experience sexual assault in their lifetime, and these rates increase dramatically in transgender communities and communities of color. “This is an issue that truly impacts all of us,” Hollifield says. “The entire Asheville community must come together to stand in solidarity with survivors, implement prevention strategies and create a culture that does not tolerate sexual violence. Walk a Mile not only raises awareness around the prevalence of sexual assault, but it also places the responsibility of prevention on the entire community.”

Walk A Mile is presented by Our VOICE, Symmetry Financial Group and Native Kitchen & Social Pub. The walk will start at 10 a.m. at Roger McGuire Green in Pack Square Park.

To register for Walk a Mile Asheville or make a donation, visit firstgiving.com/event/ourvoice/walk-a-mile-asheville-2018. For more information, contact Our VOICE at 828.252.0562 or email walk@ourvoicenc.org