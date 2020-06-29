West Asheville Welcomes Provisions Mercantile

By Emma Castleberry

A new business, Provisions Mercantile, has opened in West Asheville at the corner of Brevard and Haywood roads. This location has a deep significance to Heather Wright, who is opening the business with her husband Matt. They are both Asheville natives. “I grew up spending time on Haywood Road with my grandmother,” says Heather. “In fact, the inspiration and drive behind the Provisions brand originates with my grandmother, who started a community store in her West Asheville home. Our roots run deep in and around the Asheville community. For generations, my family has lived and worked in this area.”

Heather has spent most of her career in the event management industry for both boutique and corporate clients, but Provisions Mercantile has long been a dream. “Our desire has always been to create a place not only to fill pantry shelves but a place of community, a place of fellowship, a place of education, an experience for both the local and visitor,” she says. “We consider the mercantile an extension of our family.”

The space has been designed intentionally and includes a lounge area and workspace; a studio space for activities and demonstrations; and Kafe Neo, where customers can purchase coffee and other drinks. Heather calls it “a modern day mercantile for both the traveler and neighbor alike; a destination that captures inspiration from the classic general store and provides consumers with the perfect mix of nostalgia and modern trends, products from around the world and from our own backyard; and an avenue to bring you closer to friends, family and the community.”

Visitors will find apparel, drinkware and local products, but the ethos of the store is about much more than the items that one can buy there. Heather hopes it will become a gathering space for the community, an homage to the rich history of West Asheville, a place to honor old memories and make new ones. Be on the lookout this summer for some fun and creative community events as Provisions Mercantile partners with neighboring businesses and residents.

For more information, visit ProvisionsMercantile.com, call 828.505.3900, or find @provisionsmerc on Facebook and @provisionsmercantile on Instagram.