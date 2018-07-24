The 34th Annual Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show returns to Spruce Pine Saturday, July 28, through Sunday, August 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with many vendors open earlier or later.

More than 60 national and international dealers will be on hand with their wares displayed for sale in large booths. Jewelry, gemstones, mineral specimens, fossils and lapidary equipment are among the offerings. Parking and admission to the event are free, and concessions are available.

The longstanding and much-anticipated show raises money each year for Parkway Fire & Rescue in Spruce Pine. Funds raised are the largest single source of income for this volunteer department. The show will be held at 136 Majestic View in Spruce Pine.

To learn more, visit grassycreekgemshow.org. Dealer registration information is available on the website.