Eat, Drink & Be Merry at Grovewood Gallery

On Saturday, November 10, from 2–5 p.m., Grovewood Gallery will host an opening reception for its holiday exhibit, Eat, Drink & Be Merry. On view through December 31, Eat, Drink & Be Merry will showcase curated table settings for holiday entertaining, featuring ceramic tableware, wooden cutting boards, serving pieces and drinking vessels, all displayed on handcrafted tables. “For this year’s holiday exhibit, we wanted to shine the spotlight on the fabulous artists we already represent here at Grovewood,” says curator LouAnne Jordan. “We love helping our customers create magical, holiday memories with one-of-a-kind, handmade works of art. The things we’ve put together for the show can work great in sets, stand alone or be added to the settings you already have.” The free opening reception will include beverages from Noble Cider and Troy & Sons, as well as light appetizers from Golden Fleece Slow Earth Kitchen.

Serving boards by Desmond Suarez, a wood artist from Haywood County, will be on display in some of the settings. Suarez uses sustainable Appalachian hardwoods like cherry in most of his work. “I am excited to be included as part of the setting because it is so much fun to see my functional art combined with the work of other artists,” says Suarez. “I feel that it gives people a better understanding of how the pieces can be used.” While the exhibit will highlight how these artistic items can be displayed most elegantly, Jordan wants visitors to know that these pieces are made to be used regularly. “Don’t save them for a special occasion,” she says. “Use them often and make every occasion special.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.