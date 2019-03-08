Flat Rock Square Supper Nite is March 12

The businesses of Flat Rock Square will host a Flat Rock Square Supper Nite on Tuesday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards at Flat Rock. The menu will be designed and catered by Chuck Connolly, chef and owner of Nosh Catering GVL. The buffetstyle dinner will feature an appetizer, two main dishes, vegetable sides, a salad and a dessert. “Our complex, Flat Rock Square, is filled with dynamic businesses which we’d like to highlight,” says Suzanne Camarata Ball, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock. “When Chuck Connolly moved his catering business from Greenville to Flat Rock Square, it was a perfect opportunity to do so. We decided a monthly, no-frills dinner event was the way to go.” Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards will be offering glasses and bottles of wine at a discount during the dinner.

“Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards takes an active role in supporting the community that supports the Vineyard,” says Vineyard co-owner Beth Ward. “We are always looking for ways to reach those who are not familiar with our wines. This is a community event for anyone to attend. It is a time to meet your neighbors and socialize over great food and drink.”

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards at Flat Rock is located at 2698 C Greenville Highway. Tickets to the dinner are $25 and can be bought by calling Beth or Meredith Ward at 828.595.2085