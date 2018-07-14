Gran Fondo Asheville Outdoors

By Emma Castleberry

On Sunday, July 22, up to 500 cyclists will depart from Wicked Weed’s Funkatorium for the 5th annual Gran Fondo Asheville. “As part of the Gran Fondo National Series, Gran Fondo Asheville receives national exposure as well as recognition for the quality of cycling around Asheville,” says Reuben Kline, director of the Gran Fondo National Series.

Cyclists can register for three course distances—30, 60 and 100 miles—all of which start and end at The Funkatorium, where the post-ride party will be held. The 30-mile Piccolo route travels northwest out of Asheville through Alexander before returning south along the French Broad river. The 60-mile Medio route takes a similar departure from the Funkatorium, traveling all the way up to Marshall before heading back south along the river. The 100-mile Gran route travels all the way up to the southern border of Cherokee National Forest before returning to Asheville through the towns of Petersburg and Jupiter.

Kline, who has decades of experience as both a bike racer and race director, created the Gran Fondo National Series (GFNS) in 2012. The

GFNS hosts 13 European-style rides across North America in beautiful biking locations like Malibu, CA; Golden, CO; and Sarnia, Ontario. The three distance options “allow riders of all abilities, from beginner to elite, to participate and challenge themselves at a level to meet their riding ability and goals,” says Kline. “The route is not timed start-to-finish as most traditional races but rather highlighted segments of the route are timed. This allows cyclist to both race the time sections, and in between the segments, socialize with fellow riders and enjoy the beautiful landscape around Asheville.”

There is a mass start, meaning all racers start together regardless of which course they are riding. Prizes are awarded to the winners of each timed section within each distance category, as well as to a team of tandem racers. The Asheville Gran Fondo benefits Eblen Charities, a nonprofit organization that provides energy, medical and other assistance for individuals and families throughout Western North Carolina.

For more information, visit granfondonationalseries.com/gran-fondo-asheville. Registration starts at $55 and the registration deadline is Friday, July 20. The Funkatorium is located at 147 Coxe Avenue.