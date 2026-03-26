A Bird’s Note: Black-throated Blue Warbler

By Casey First

The Black-throated Blue Warbler (Setophaga caerulescens) is a small, plump and quite striking little songbird. Well-proportioned in size, this passerine bird of the New World warbler family has a very distinct, contrasting appearance between the male and the female. In fact, they were long considered two different species! Both have the characteristic body of a warbler: a pudgy belly, a sharp, pointy bill and a tail that jets straight outward, measuring about one-third of its body length. The male’s visage is true to its name—a deep dark blue back, black on the sides of the head and throat, and a soft white breast and underbelly. The female’s form is markedly different, with a subdued olive-colored back, a lighter olive-colored breast and belly, and slight hints of tan and grey throughout. Both species have a unique white square, or “handkerchief,” on their wing feathers that aids in identification.

These birds breed in mature deciduous forests, mixed woodlands and dense understory shrubs across much of the eastern and northeastern US, ranging west from the Canadian Maritime Provinces to the Great Lakes, and south down through the Appalachian Mountain Range. During the summer months, these warblers will inhabit much of the eastern half of the US. In fall, they migrate to islands south and east of us—such as the Caribbean and Bahamas—and to parts of Central America. Spring and fall are great times to see them in our area as they fly through Western North Carolina on their way south, stopping in our neighborhood lots, backyards and nearby parks.

From April to August, you can marvel at these little beauties as they head to higher elevations along the Parkway, like Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell. Listen for their buzzy notes in three to seven successions, “please, please, please, squeeze,” with a distinct upward slur on the final note. With a flat and, then, rising pattern, their call is much like that of a Dark-eyed Junco.

Look for Black-throated Blue Warblers low to the forest’s canopy, flitting from branch to branch and prodding under leaves for tasty scraps of buried insects. Their diet is primarily insectivorous, with beetles, moths, spiders, flies and caterpillars providing the bulk of their nutritional needs. In winter, when food is scarce, they supplement their diet with sugary fruit like small berries for calories and fuel.

During the breeding months, they stick to the dense, inner pockets buried deep within the understory of forests, building nests in the crooks of trees, only several feet above the ground. The male scouts out the right breeding ground and fiercely lays claim to the territory before singing to attract the right female partner. The female then explores the perfect location within the territory for nest placement. They both bring moss, animal hairs, pine needles and fine bark strips to build a soft, cup-shaped nest that is held tight by spiderwebs. Together, they will bring three to five nestlings into the world with up to two broods per season.

The Black-throated Blue Warbler is a fascinating little bird that spans across continents, delighting bird lovers (and all who see them) wherever they go. Protecting our deeply interconnected and fragile ecosystems is the key to preserving the gift of these warblers—and all songbirds—for generations to come.

Casey First is owner of North Asheville Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 946 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 120. Monthly bird events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. To learn more, visit NorthAsheville.wbu.com. Artist David Ballard lives in Candler. Find his work on Instagram at d.ballard.art.