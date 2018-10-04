Street Fair Celebrates Garlic with Food, Workshops and Fun

By Calie Brummer

On Saturday, October 6, the WNC Garlic Fest, an exploration of all things garlic, comes to downtown Asheville. The annual street fair is held at Sow True Seed (STS), an Asheville-based vendor of vegetable, herb and fl ower seeds with a mission to support food security and seed diversity. The event runs from 12–6 p.m. and will feature tastings, workshops and booths with vendors offering samples.

“The Garlic Fest is a free celebration where guests can follow our WNC Garlic Trail and taste samples of authentic and local garlic creations,” says Chris Smith, STS marketing manager and one of the founders of Garlic Fest. “Guests can sample everything from garlic ice cream to garlic tea and garlic kombucha, as well as classics like garlic hummus, garlic butter and straight-up farmer-grown raw garlic!” Trail maps will be available at the festival to detail times and locations of vendor presentations.

This year, Slow Food Asheville will set up a family fun area with a bounce house, face painting and games, which are included with a ten dollar registration.

Adventurous beer lovers can grab a Fonta Flora Brewery garlic beer, and the Organic Growers School (OGS) will have a beer tent on site with all funds supporting OGS and future garlic festivals.

A workshop, Garlic Growing 101, will cover everything from preparing the garden to harvesting. Participants can take home their favorite variety of garlic to jumpstart their home garden. Local author and food activist Cathy Cleary will present on cooking with garlic, and Meg Chamberlain of Fermenti will hold a workshop on fermenting garlic.

Sow True Seed is located at 243 Haywood Street. To learn more about this year’s festival, visit WNCGarlicFest.com.