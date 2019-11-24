Sylva Kicks Off the Holiday Season in Style

The second annual Christmas in Sylva, A Holiday Weekend celebration takes place Friday, November 29, through Sunday, December 1. With special events, festive décor and extended hours at downtown shops, the weekend provides an opportunity to begin the holiday season in a historic town filled with eclectic restaurants, booming breweries and beautiful mountain scenery.

“There will be luminaries and the tree will be loaded this year with even more lights and ornaments,” says John Wermuth, Main Street Sylva Association president. “With the historic courthouse in the background, it will be a great photo opportunity.”

The official tree lighting ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and includes a concert by contemporary bluegrass, gospel and acoustic country duo Summer & Bray of Mountain Faith held on the courthouse steps. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Santa makes an early appearance for photos in a gingerbread house at the Laughing Trout Event Venue on Main Street. A Winter Market, also on Main Street, features area crafters and a variety of food from 12–5 p.m. on Saturday. “A local brass instrument group that played at last year’s market will be back this year due to popular demand,” says Wermuth.

The highlight of the weekend, the Sylva Christmas Parade, begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday and proceeds down Main Street. Santa’s official arrival comes at the end of the parade. Downtown stores offering antiques, jewelry, books, music and a wide range of gift items will be open for holiday shopping.