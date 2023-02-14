LEAF Hosts 9th Singer-Songwriter Competition

Now in its 9th year, the annual LEAF Singer-Songwriter performance showcase and competition will be held Saturday, May 13, at the Spring LEAF Festival in Black Mountain.

The event is a collaborative effort between NewSong Music and LEAF Community Arts and aims to identify and recognize exceptional performers and songwriters from across the country. Eight finalists will be invited to perform, network, and compete at the LEAF Festival in May.

The winner of the LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition, selected from a panel of music industry judges, will earn a spot as one of only eight finalists at the annual International NewSong Competition, to be held in Asheville in the fall. The winner will also return to the Fall LEAF Festival, set for October 19-22, as a featured and paid performer.

While the event is a contest, it’s decidedly not a cutthroat competition. Instead, the focus is on building a community among songwriters and sharing the magic of songcraft.

“It’s a celebration of one of humanity’s oldest art forms, something that helps us all process and understand the world around us,” says NewSong Music founder Gar Ragland. This is an “opportunity to recognize talented musicians and bring new voices to a bigger stage.”

The deadline for Early Bird submissions is Friday, Feb. 24. One early bird entrant will be selected as a finalist for the LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition. (All other early bird entries will remain in consideration.) The final deadline to submit entries is Sunday, April 2. Finalists are expected to be announced by Wednesday, April 12.

“NewSong has been an extraordinary LEAF partner, creating the opportunity for many amazing songwriters and singers to perform at LEAF Festival. For many artists, this was their first big step onto a national and international stage, and the teamwork with the organizations creates ease and support,” says Jennifer Pickering, LEAF Global Arts co-executive director and founder. “In a nod to history, these artists are walking in the footsteps of historic Black Mountain College moments and LEAF Global artists from over 100 countries.”

Songs can be submitted at https://www.newsong-music.com/contest/

For more information about LEAF, visit theleaf.org.