2022 Winter Wedding Guide: Your Day, Your Style

By Emma Castleberry

While a bride’s dress is often one of their biggest purchases, wedding fashion goes far beyond—and below—that one garment. From lingerie to nails, let these Asheville companies focus on the details to keep you in style for your wedding day.

American Nails AVL

Thang and Chevelle Chu have earned a reputation for incredible service at their nail salon, American Nails AVL. They’ve earned the title Best Salon in Western North Carolina for two years running, and in 2021 Thang was voted the best nail artist in the region.

The talented technicians at American Nails AVL can do it all, from a simple nude manicure to a complex nail design. “We provide perfect and stress free nails,” says Chevelle. “We take pride in our work, and we do all we can to ensure the happiness of all our clients.” American Nails AVL offers manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails and gel nails. They can create a custom design for any client. “Our technicians communicate with our customers and strive to meet or exceed all expectations,” Chevelle says. “We honor appointment times and we understand our clients’ time is just as important as our time.”

The salon can accommodate large bridal parties and encourages early booking. American Nails AVL is located at 1341 Parkwood Road #104 in Asheville. For more information, visit AmericanNailsAVL.com or call 828.255.5525.

Pink Regalia

Stephany Smathers opened Pink Regalia eleven years ago to serve women diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, the store provides top-notch service for any woman, post-surgical or not. “We are full-service store, carrying hard-to-find sizes and working with our clients to create a bra wardrobe for all occasions, including foundation pieces for wedding dresses,” says Smathers. “We provide beautiful foundation pieces for under wedding gowns as well as lingerie for bridal showers. Some of our ladies in the past have come in to make a ‘wish list’ prior to their shower so that their guests know exactly what they want and the sizes that work best for them.” Pink Regalia also hosts parties where bridal parties can bring wine and shop privately.

Pink Regalia has two locations, one in Asheville and one in Waynesville, as well as an online shop complete with live fitting advice. “Pink Regalia is my mission,” says Smathers. “I am given the chance to meet amazing women and help them in their journey in ways that others cannot—whether that’s meeting a new mom that needs a nursing bra or a breast cancer survivor that needs a strapless bra for her daughter’s wedding. Pink Regalia is the space, but the community between women is what makes what we do so special.”

Pink Regalia is located at 485 Hendersonville Road #3, Asheville, and 452 Hazelwood Avenue, Waynesville. For more information, visit PinkRegalia.com.

On the Inside Lingerie

On the Inside Lingerie is not only a place to shop for beautiful handmade lingerie, but also a location for an intimate party with friends or a partner. Owner Elise Olson, a self-taught designer with more than 15 years of experience crafting lingerie, hosts bachelorette parties at her shop in West Asheville. Clients schedule an after-hours time with Olson and they can bring refreshments to the store. “It’s a really fun experience and the bride gets lingerie that fits and that she actually wants,” she says.

This year, Elise has been putting focus on bringing other ethically made brands into the shop, ranging from budget-friendly to high-end. This has brought a much wider selection of pieces to bring more variety to her already carefully curated shop.

Private shopping appointments are available on Mondays. “Given the intimate nature of lingerie, private shopping is a more desired experience for some,” says Olson. Located at 842 Haywood Road in Asheville, On the Inside is open from 12–5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Monday by appointment. For more information, call 828.505.2506 or visit OnTheInsideLingerie.com.