2023 Winter Wedding Guide: The Art of Finding the Perfect Gift

By Natasha Anderson

Wedding gifts of art or other thoughtfully chosen handmade items often have special meaning to their recipients. Reflecting a couple’s interests, capturing a moment or providing an experience are some of the options available through WNC artists, galleries and shops.

“The gifts available at The Gallery at Flat Rock are made by people we know and are often one-of-a-kind, which makes them extra special,” says the gallery’s owner Suzanne Camarata. “We can usually tell you the story behind each item, and sometimes it’s possible to meet the maker, as most of them live locally.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock can arrange for an artist to make a series of necklaces and earrings in a particular style for clients to give as bridal party gifts or to form the basis for a collection. Catered experiences are also gaining popularity, according to Camarata, who can arrange for a bridal party to take a class in their choice of craft, including jewelry making, flower arranging, paper marbling and lantern making.

“We’ve even hosted classes in the art of creating gorgeous charcuterie boards,” she says. “This is an option for someone who wants to gift an experience to a bride and her bridal party.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000.

Artist Linda Allen offers the opportunity to capture a couple’s wedding or other special moment on canvas with live event painting, a form of plein air (outdoor) painting used to capture a special moment during a wedding or other gathering.

Allen’s process begins with a discussion prior to the event about what the client does or does not want in their painting. For example, she can be sure to include a particular loved one or add a pet. For weddings, she usually arrives on site two hours before the ceremony begins in order to set up her materials and sketch the background. She paints during the ceremony and/or reception, then takes the painting back to the studio to complete and make any final adjustments. The finished piece is ready within two weeks of the event.

“Usually the first kiss, first dance or walk down the aisle are favorites,” says Allen. “I love painting people and the atmosphere at a wedding makes it such a happy time.”

She has also painted bridal bouquets, wedding scenes from photographs and even wedding shoes for a bride.

Learn more at MyFreshPalette.com.