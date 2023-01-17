2023 Winter Wedding Guide: Wedding Fashion ~ The Shopping Experience

By Natasha Anderson

Over the years, weddings have become more personalized, so it’s only fitting that related shopping experiences are personalized as well. Whether you’re looking for formalwear, casual attire, lingerie, jewelry or shoes, these WNC boutiques are ready to assist you in finding the style and fit that works for you.

Flawsome

Flawsome, an upscale women’s clothing store in downtown Waynesville, offers both new and preloved items in a wide range of fashions including formal and semi-formal dresses, a variety of special-occasion shoes, jewelry, and beachwear and other honeymoon- appropriate clothing.

“Our associates know our inventory and love helping our customers find just the right look,” says Flawsome’s owner Carla Youse. “We can sometimes lead you to something you might not have chosen to try otherwise.”

Youse continues to see bridal parties and guests push the envelope with non-traditional looks. She and her associates are experienced in assisting women who choose to look beyond dresses and go for separates.

“Wide pants, flowing tops, blazers and just the right amount of bling can make for a fresh silhouette,” says Youse. “For spring, we are expecting an explosion of florals.”

Grooms and guests looking for menswear and children’s clothing can shop at Flawsome’s sister store Pocketsaver, also in downtown Waynesville.

Flawsome is located at 42 North Main Street in Waynesville. Learn more at Facebook.com/FlawsomeConsignment.

Pink Regalia

Luxury lingerie boutique Pink Regalia, which has two locations, one in Asheville and one in Waynesville, provides foundation pieces to go under wedding dresses, lingerie for bridal showers, pajamas up to size 3X and full bra wardrobes. The shop offers custom fittings and carries hard-to-find sizes and mastectomy lingerie.

“What separates us from other companies is that we truly focus on problem-solving after hearing about our customers’ journeys and their daily activities,” says Pink Regalia’s owner Stephany Smathers. “No woman is exactly the same and their fit shouldn’t be either.”

Smathers and her associates try to make the bra-fitting experience as simple as possible and work on building relationships with clients so they have a foundation to help guide them with future purchases. Because the shop has an extensive inventory of in-stock styles and sizes, most customers can leave with a garment that works for them the same day.

Pink Regalia also offers private bridal showers at its Waynesville location. Guests can sip prosecco while the bride-to-be tries on various options to learn what style of lingerie suits her.

“We are finding that women are leaning towards lingerie that can carry through past the wedding night,” says Smathers. “Pieces that are timeless, flattering and comfortable.”

Pink Regalia is located at 485 Hendersonville Road #3, Asheville, and 452 Hazelwood Avenue, Waynesville. For more information, visit PinkRegalia.com.