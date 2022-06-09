blu29 Celebrates Four-Year Mark

Tuesday, June 14, marks Asheville clothing boutique blu29’s 4th birthday. For the entire week (Monday, June 13, through Saturday, June 18), customers will find birthday surprises including refreshments, daily specials and a drawing for a gift certificate.

“It has been quite a journey to get to where we are,” says blu29 owner Heather Stefani. “A lot can happen in four years: a pandemic, vandalism that ultimately brought us to our lovely new storefront and a lesson that you never know what’s around the corner.”

Despite the challenges, Stefani maintains that the time since blu29 first opened has been fantastic due to amazing clients with whom she has shared many special moments. Her background as a senior business leader and consultant in the fashion, apparel and athletic industries in New York means she is able to provide an expertly curated collection of high-end women’s and men’s denim, knits and shoes selected for their modern, clean aesthetic, great design and quality of fit and fabrics. Stefani caters to customers looking for the shopping experience of a big city boutique.

“Not only does the store provide the boutique experience that we prefer, the selection of men’s and women’s brands is unique in Asheville,” says area resident Barb LeFaivre of her and partner Jeff LaFaivre’s experience at blu29. “Shopping there feels more like shopping in New York City, and Heather’s wonderful customer service is helpful in finding clothing we love and feel good wearing.”

Brands unique to the store include Zadig & Voltaire; Nili Lotan; L’AGENCE; MOUSSY VINTAGE; Raleigh Denim Workshop; and FRAME. A beautifully decorated space with an art gallery showcasing local work enhances the experience, as does the service offered by staff members who excel at assisting customers with selections to meet their specific needs and aesthetic.

blu29 is located at 70 Charlotte Street, in Asheville. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more or shop online at blu29.com. Follow on Instagram @blu29.