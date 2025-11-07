Asheville Symphony Presents Two Holiday Shows in December

By Gina Malone

This holiday season, join the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) for two beloved holiday programs: Cirque de la Symphonie on Thursday, December 4, at 7 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville, and George Frideric Handel’s Messiah at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 20, at First Baptist Church of Asheville.

“These performances resonate so deeply because they bring people together across generations,” says ASO executive director Daniel Crupi. “Families return year after year to make Handel’s Messiah part of their holiday ritual. Children discover the thrill of Cirque’s acrobats soaring above the symphony. Long-time music lovers find fresh inspiration in the holiday season.”

Cirque de la Symphonie features acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and contortionists performing choreographed routines while the Symphony plays holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “O Holy Night” and selections from The Nutcracker. “I see the Cirque performance really as a form of aerial dance with music,” says Symphony music director Darko Butorac. “They are incredible artists and it complements the music beautifully.”

Handel’s Messiah is a traditional and much-loved oratorio and one that the Symphony performed last year with the devastation of Helene fresh on minds and hearts. Butorac invited the audience to join in on the “Hallelujah” chorus. “It was a spontaneous decision,” he says, “and I think it was a beautiful way to round out this particular concert. I think spontaneity is very important; it keeps us on our toes and makes a concert memorable and special.” The Asheville Symphony Chorus and four soloists—Jessica Beebe, Clifton Massey, Jacob Terry and Kenneth Overton—will join the Symphony for the performances.

Music has the potential to bring people, including families, together, especially during the holidays. “Events like these create important memories that people carry with them for a lifetime and pass along to the next generation,” says Crupi.

Tickets for performances are available at AshevilleSymphony.org, by phone at 828.254.7046 or in person at the Asheville Symphony office, 27 College Place, Suite 100, Asheville. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.