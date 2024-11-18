A Bird’s Note: Northern Mockingbird

By Casey First

The Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos, translating to “many-tongued mimic”) is a fascinating backyard bird widely known for its extraordinary vocal abilities and adaptability. A member of the Mimidae family, this bird is a close relative to about 35 other songsters including thrashers and catbirds.

These slender-built birds are about the same size as a Robin and are predominantly grayish-brown in color with paler hues on their chest and belly. They have a pair of white wing bars that show off best when the birds are in flight. The male and female look almost identical and are hard to distinguish. The female has a slightly smaller body with a little less white in her feathers.

To say that Northern Mockingbirds like to make their presence known is a vast understatement! Their impressive voice control and mimicry allows them to reproduce the sounds of close to 200 different birds (and as many as 40 in succession), as well as those of chirping crickets, croaking toads, the urban car alarm, squeaky gates, a neighborhood dog and even human voices. They are constantly adding new sounds to their repertoire and will learn hundreds of sounds in their lifetime. Their masterful use of vocals serves to warn other birds off their territory, and it is hypothesized that males use their catalog of calls to impress potential mates.

A highly territorial and aggressive bird, this mockingbird also likes to vocalize its disdain for other birds and will readily chase them off to remain the sole occupant of a bush or tree. The Northern Mockingbird is a year-round resident here in Western North Carolina, as well as in most of the US and Mexico. They are very solitary birds that are found alone or in pairs throughout the year, and they only migrate south if winters are abnormally cold and harsh.

They love to make themselves visible by perching up high and singing loudly on tree branches, telephone poles or utility lines. You may also find them hopping along on freshly cut grass in backyards and open greenspaces as they scrounge for earthworms, spiders, grasshoppers and other insects.

In winter, when insects aren’t as abundant, they feast on fruits and berries from bushes and trees like holly, smilax and sumac. Known by many as a “bully bird,” the mockingbird is notorious for overtaking backyard bird feeder setups and scaring other birds away. If you do want to offer them food, they will eat sunflower seeds and live or dried mealworms, and they especially enjoy the extra fat and calories suet provides in the colder months.

When warmer months and spring come around, so does nesting season for these birds. Unlike other species of birds, the male does most of the nest-building work. Nests made of twigs, leaves and grasses are found in shrubs, trees and other dense vegetation and can be spotted in many urban backyards. Momma mockingbird will have clutches of up to six eggs, three times a season, ensuring a healthy and populous offspring. Because of this and their ability to readily adapt to changing ecosystems, the long-term outlook for the mockingbird population is not of concern. However, as with all birds and animals, we must always be conscious of our actions to ensure their long-term survival.

Casey First is owner of North Asheville Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 946 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 120. Monthly bird events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. To learn more, visit NorthAsheville.wbu.com. Stephanie Sipp is a professional nature illustrator and educator who creates joyful images of animals, birds, flowers and places which are celebrated by followers both regionally and online.