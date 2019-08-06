Nikki Woods, manager of event sales at Ambrose West, brings a background in advertising and sales and event marketing to the West Asheville venue she and her mother, Donna Fox, opened in February of 2018. “After moving back to Asheville, we decided to open up our family-run business, starting out of an idea of bringing love and fun to one place,” Woods says.

The contemporary wedding and event venue encompasses two buildings and is located less than two miles from downtown Asheville. It includes a landscaped courtyard and more than 4,500 square feet of event space. Its three ceremony locations can accommodate up to 200 guests and the building boasts impeccable sound quality for the perfect intimate experience.

“We would love for Ambrose West to be a community venue, a place to come together to listen to music, celebrate a life event or host a meeting of the minds: business or creative,” says Woods. “We strive to create long-lasting, happy memories for our customers, days or events they can look back on with a smile and ease.”

Ambrose West is located at 300 and 312 Haywood Road in West Asheville. To learn more, call 828.332.3090, visit AmbroseWest.com or find on Facebook and Instagram @ambrosewestavl.