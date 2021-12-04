Appalachian Family Christmas at the Historic Shelton House

Shelton House Museum of NC Handicrafts, in Waynesville, concludes its 2021 season with an Appalachian Family Christmas and opening of the Tinsel Trail on Sunday, December 5. Santa Claus will visit from 5–7 p.m. from a safe distance. Visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and treats while listening to Christmas carols and Appalachian music performed live from the front porch of the house. Guests are invited to gather on the lawn and sing along.

“This is a free community event and we welcome everyone to come enjoy the holiday spirit,” says Shelton House Museum director Dannehl Strautz.

The gift shop, stocked with local handmade art and crafts, will be open for holiday shopping. Items include handmade glass ornaments, whimsical hand-knitted animals, hand-sewn holiday table runners and aprons, artwork, handcrafted jewelry, local books, handmade soaps and lotions, woodworking and children’s clothing, books and toys. While there, visitors may reserve a spot for a Shelton House Special Holiday Candlelight Tour.

“The tour provides a chance to see the beautiful decorations of a Victorian-era farmhouse inside and outside, and hear the interesting history of the Shelton family,” says Strautz.

The Tinsel Trail, filled with trees and decorations sponsored by local businesses and community organizations and spaced throughout the Shelton House grounds, will be lit at 5 p.m. The trail will remain lit every evening through January 2.

Shelton House is located at 49 Shelton Street in Waynesville. The Appalachian Family Christmas and Tinsel Trail are free to attend. Special Holiday Candlelight Tours are $15 per person and include holiday refreshments. Learn more at SheltonHouse.org or by calling 828.452.1551 or 757.894.2293.