At Home: Kinloch Place

A Historic Mountain Retreat in Hendersonville That Blends Luxury and Charm

By Emma Castleberry

Nestled just outside downtown Hendersonville, Kinloch Place is a large vacation rental that offers an unparalleled retreat in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located at 3102 Essex Path, this seven-bedroom, 13-acre estate harmoniously combines the rustic charm of a historic cabin with modern conveniences and comfort.

At the heart of the property is a log cabin built in 1804. “The cabin is made of American Chestnut logs and is, arguably, the oldest structure in Henderson County,” says Andrew Riddle, managing director of Riddle Development. The cabin has been meticulously renovated and incorporated into a custom-built, modern home. The cabin offers mountain ambiance alongside luxurious amenities like a chef’s kitchen, a hot tub and expansive gathering spaces.

Kinloch Place can comfortably accommodate up to 20 guests, making it ideal for large family reunions, corporate retreats or group getaways.

“There is something for everyone,” says Riddle. “Kids can explore, adults can relax. Everyone can enjoy entertainment options like pickleball and the fire pit. Kinloch Place offers a rare combination of seclusion, luxury and proximity to Hendersonville, making it a standout choice for those seeking an unforgettable mountain getaway.”

A second historic cabin just down the path offers “a great escape from the big house,” says Riddle. “It feels like a tree house or fort where you can soak up the fresh air and listen to the birds and watch the sky. At night, the stars are amazing.”

The estate is a short 10-minute drive from the dining and shopping hub of downtown Hendersonville, yet surrounded by acres of mountain beauty. Guests can explore walking trails, relax by the private lake or stargaze around the fire pit. The lodge also features covered porches, a stone fireplace and a screened-in patio. The location offers easy access to other area attractions like Asheville, the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Biltmore.

“It’s a rare blend of features with a convenient location in a private setting,” Riddle says. “It has all of the things a big group could want to enjoy time together and create memories.”

Learn more and make a reservation at YonderVacationRentals.com.