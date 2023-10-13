Author Events for Children, Parents at Bohemian Baby

Bohemian Baby in Asheville’s Grove Arcade will host two author events in October. “Our author events offer children and parents the opportunity to meet the authors and ask questions about their books,” says Joy Simmons, owner of Bohemian Baby. “Children learn from experiences, and meeting the writer of a book, may spark a writing interest in a child.”

On Saturday, October 14, author Cindy Bowen will be at Bohemian Baby from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a reading and signing event for her book Playing with Gaia, the inspiring story of a girl discovering her playfulness and inner freedom.

On Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., authors Portia Bright Pittman and Dr. Calvin Mercer will offer readings of their book, A Bright Day at the Capitol – There Ought to be a Law. Bright Pittman is the founder of Bright Books and previously served as legislative assistant for legislators in the North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives. Dr. Mercer is a professor of Religion at East Carolina University and served on the Greenville (NC) City Council for 10 years.

A Bright Day at the Capitol explores how bills become laws. This fun, illustrated story follows two characters, Eliza and Martin, as they travel to the Capitol to create an anti-bullying bill with a free ice cream amendment. There is an activity book sold separately that accompanies the story. “This book provides valuable information to teach children how our state works,” says Simmons. “We carry many books for children that are enjoyable and so when we found this book we also wanted to carry one to help children enjoy learning about our state.”

Bohemian Baby is located in the Grove Arcade at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 145-B, Asheville. Learn more at AVLBohoBaby.com.