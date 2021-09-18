Heather Stefani has been a senior business leader in the fashion industry for several years. “I moved to Asheville from New York four years ago and am now fulfilling my dream of owning a clothing boutique,” she says.

Stefani’s goal is to bring big-city brands to Asheville. “blu29 offers men’s and women’s high-end denim, footwear and other feel-good items selected for their modern, clean aesthetic,” she says.

As for the name of the boutique: “I originally wanted the boutique to be simply called blu, but the name was taken, so I threw ‘29’ in there because who doesn’t want to be eternally 29?” says Stefani.

blu29 now includes ZanZan gallery, a bi-monthly, pop-up art exhibition curated by Zander Stefani. “The gallery aims to help under-represented artists get their work out into the world,” says Zander.

blu29 is located at 146 Church Street, in Asheville. For more information, visit blu29.com.