Heather Stefani and Leeann Mayes met two years ago and, given their similar tastes, along with combined backgrounds in business, fashion and interior design, jumped at the chance to open a store offering design services, clothing, furniture and home décor items.

Opening a boutique was a dream for Stefani after years as a senior business leader and consultant in the fashion, apparel and athletic industries. “Denim is a staple,” she says, “and my goal is to offer great-fitting jeans and coordinating tops that are trendy and easy to wear—bringing big city brands and styles to both locals and tourists.”

An award-winning interior designer, Mayes continues to offer design services and custom soft goods. Her work has been featured in Southern Living, Travel & Leisure, and Better Homes and Gardens. She designs for a “feeling,” she says. “I want a home to feel comfortable and beautiful for the people who live there.”

Find blu29 at 146 Church Street, Asheville. To learn more, visit blu29.com or Instagram @_blu29. The store’s one-year anniversary celebration will be held Friday, June 14, from 6–9 p.m. with live music, refreshments and store specials.