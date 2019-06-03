Business Lifestyle

blu29

2 hours ago
Heather Stefani and her dog with Leeann Mayes

Heather Stefani and Leeann Mayes met two years ago and, given their similar tastes, along with combined backgrounds in business, fashion and interior design, jumped at the chance to open a store offering design services, clothing, furniture and home décor items.

Opening a boutique was a dream for Stefani after years as a senior business leader and consultant in the fashion, apparel and athletic industries. “Denim is a staple,” she says, “and my goal is to offer great-fitting jeans and coordinating tops that are trendy and easy to wear—bringing big city brands and styles to both locals and tourists.”

An award-winning interior designer, Mayes continues to offer design services and custom soft goods. Her work has been featured in Southern Living, Travel & Leisure, and Better Homes and Gardens. She designs for a “feeling,” she says. “I want a home to feel comfortable and beautiful for the people who live there.”

Find blu29 at 146 Church Street, Asheville. To learn more, visit blu29.com or Instagram @_blu29. The store’s one-year anniversary celebration will be held Friday, June 14, from 6–9 p.m. with live music, refreshments and store specials.

