Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend Arts Crafts Festival in Waynesville

On Saturday and Sunday, June 18–19, the 4th Annual Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival takes place at Shelton House, an 8.5-acre, 147-year-old farmstead in Waynesville that is home to the Historic Shelton House and Museum of NC Handicrafts. The event features artists and artisans from near and far, food vendors and Appalachian music performed live on the front porch of the circa 1875 home.

“Shelton House has been the home of The Museum of NC Handicrafts since 1980 and is listed as a stop on the Blue Ridge National Heritage Craft Trail because of the numerous pieces of handcrafted art (many dating back to the 19th century) from artists and artisans throughout North Carolina,” says Shelton House museum director Dannehl Strautz. “What could be a better location for an arts and crafts festival?”

Guests are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs and settle on the front yard to enjoy the fun and entertainment. The musical line-up includes Cold Mountain Bluegrass, Beansidhe, Alex Travers, Ginny McAfee, Lorain Conner, Chris Minick, Logan Childers and Sadie Wicker and Friends. Food and beverages will be available from vendors including Woof Street Bistro Food Truck, Cecilia’s Kitchen (Saturday only), Appalachian Smoke BBQ, M & P Carnival Eats, Harvest Moon Crêpes (Sunday only) and A & L Hawaiian Shave Ice & Gourmet Pretzels.

The Blue Ridge Heritage Festival is a free event open to the public, but donations are always appreciated. All donations go to the preservation of this historic site.

Shelton House is located at 49 Shelton Street in Waynesville. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.