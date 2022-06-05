Buncombe Chautauqua History Alive Festival Starts June 9

By Emma Castleberry

The Chautauqua History Alive Festival, with the theme “Challenge Accepted!” will take place Thursday and Friday, June 9 and 10, at the Morris Pavilion at Warren Wilson College. Each day, two interpreters dressed in costume will bring to life a historic leader through first-person monologue. The audience will then have a chance to question the character in a historically authentic way, followed by a chance to speak with the interpreter for a modern perspective.

Chautauqua was an adult education and social movement in the US in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Buncombe Chautauqua coordinates with Greenville Chautauqua to arrange the festival each year. “The speakers recreate the atmosphere of the early 20th century Chautauquas and allow for a good back-and-forth discussion of questions from the past right up to the present day.” says Ed Sheary, stage manager for Buncombe Chautauqua. “It promotes community and respectful discussion of important questions.”

On Thursday, Becky Stone will portray Pauli Murray, an attorney and priest who challenged Jim Crow laws in the court room. Her legal tactics were pivotal in overturning Plessy v. Ferguson, a case that argued segregation laws didn’t violate the 14th Amendment, and she also played an important role in the success of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, which deemed racially segregated schools were unconstitutional.

Also on Thursday, Larry Bounds will portray magician Harry Houdini. Houdini, whose given name was Ehrich Weiss, used his skills as an escape artist, author and historian to expose con artists and cheaters who tried to fool the public with tricks. “Sleight of hand, locks and chains and the incredible stories of an incredible performer’s career will all be shared with those attending,” says Bounds, who has been studying Houdini for more than 50 years and has been performing as a professional magician since 1973. Thursday’s event will also feature music by The Magills.

On Friday, Leslie Goddard will provide a historical interpretation of artist Georgia O’Keeffe. O’Keeffe’s impressionist art work is considered ground-breaking and she has been called “the Mother of American modernism.” Also on Friday, Jeremy Meier will portray politican and attorney general Robert Kennedy, an iconic historical figure who was assassinated during his campaign for President. Friday’s event will feature music by Don Pedi.

The first speaker begins each day at 3 p.m., followed by music and the second performance, with the day’s festival ending at 6 p.m. “The cliché is that those who do not remember the mistakes of the past are doomed to repeat them,” says Bounds. “By viewing situations through the lens of time, our own world can come much more clearly into focus, and we can reap the benefits of insight while being entertained at the same time.”

Morris Pavilion is located on East Lane on the Warren Wilson College campus in Swannanoa. Admission is $10 per day and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, visit HistoryComesAlive.org/performances/buncombe.