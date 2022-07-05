Celebrate Mandela Day Weekend at The Bush Farmhouse

On Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, The Bush Farmhouse in Black Mountain will host a weekend-long celebration in recognition of Mandela Day, which is observed on Monday, July 18. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be South African vendors and performances by The South African All Stars band with special guests.

The South African All Stars Band is made up of Morris Goldberg on saxophone, Anton Fig on drums, Tony Cedras on accordion and Bakithe Kumalo on bass. Cedras is a native of Elsie’s River, Cape Province in South Africa. He plays the accordion, harmonium, keyboard and guitar, and has performed with a number of famous artists including Harry Belafonte and Paul Simon, whose band he played with in almost every performance from 1987 to 2012. Goldberg is recognized as one of the early pioneers of Cape Jazz. Fig is well-known as the drummer for Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band, and has also performed regularly as part of the house band for Late Night with David Letterman. Kumalo is widely recognized for his contribution of fretless bass playing on Paul Simon’s Graceland album.

The Nelson Mandela International Day campaign honors the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and former South African president by urging individuals and organizations to engage in community action. The global theme for 2022 is “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are.”

The Bush Farmhouse is located at 151 South Ridgeway Avenue, Black Mountain. For more information about the event, visit BushFarmhouse.com. For more information about Mandela Day, visit MandelaDay.com.