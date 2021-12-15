Consider Donating to a Local Nonprofit in Lieu of a Gift This Holiday Season

By Emma Castleberry

The holiday gift-giving season is upon us and, while your choices for gifts are plentiful, one of the most meaningful holiday presents is a donation made to a worthy cause in the recipient’s name. Donating to some of our local nonprofits can be a wonderful way to give a gift that’s aligned with the recipient’s interests and values—and you can rest assured that it’s not something they already have sitting in their closet.

“Over the past year and a half, we have seen WNC nonprofits step up in a major way to help people during the pandemic and, more recently, to provide relief to those affected by flooding,” says Lindsay Hearn, communications director for The Community Foundation of WNC, which works to inspire philanthropy and mobilize resources for the regional community. “Time after time, nonprofits join first responders when our friends and neighbors need help. Supporting nonprofits is important not only in times of crisis, or during the holidays, but because their work matters. There isn’t one of us who doesn’t benefit from the work of a nonprofit whether it is your local animal shelter, land trust, library or childcare center. Nonprofits provide essential services, drive growth and strengthen the fabric of our communities every single day.”

Hearn adds that giving to a nonprofit is a meaningful gift, especially if you know someone is philanthropic already or passionate about a specific cause or nonprofit. “It also reinforces the idea that the holidays are about caring for and helping others,” she says. “It can be a simple and sweet alternative for someone in your life who has everything or is looking to simplify.” With that in mind, here are some local nonprofits that could use your support this holiday season, organized according to social issue.

Addressing Food Insecurity

Food insecurity is a significant crisis in our region, with one in four Western North Carolina children unsure of where their next meal will come from. MANNA FoodBank serves 16 counties in WNC and the organization distributed more than 21 million pounds of food to families in 2019—2020. While it can be tempting to donate nonperishable food items, MANNA actually has the power to stretch your dollar much further, creating four meals from every dollar donated. For more information on how to donate money, time, or food, visit MANNAFoodBank.org.

There are also a number of soup kitchens in your town that address food insecurity, which could most certainly use donations to keep up their operations. Two such services in the Asheville area are Haywood Street Congregation’s Welcome Table and the ABCCM Downtown Crisis Ministry. Supporting farming organizations such as the Organic Growers School and Asheville Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) is another great way to support neighbors in need.

Pursuing Social Justice and Equity

The WNC region is grappling with systemic inequity across the board, from the unfair treatment of people of color to the challenges faced by formerly incarcerated people. For a gift recipient who is committed to a specific social cause or causes around equity, there is no shortage of organizations working to create opportunity for the disenfranchised.

Pisgah Legal Services provides free legal services for those living in poverty and works to meet urgent needs like safety, housing, health care and income. It coordinates a team of 300 pro-bono attorneys and provides general services in 11 counties across WNC, and immigration-specific services in 18 counties. Other equity-minded nonprofits that take holiday donations include Green Opportunities, which provides job training for members of marginalized communities; the YMI Cultural Center, which promotes Black excellence through leadership training and other programming; and First Step Farm of WNC, which provides employment and rehabilitation opportunities for formerly incarcerated women.

Shelter and Housing Issues

The housing shortage in Asheville and surrounding areas is no secret and has become even more apparent with the pandemic. Many local organizations are working to address homelessness and provide affordable housing options for the public. Donating to BeLoved Asheville, Asheville Habitat for Humanity or Homeward Bound of WNC can be especially meaningful for a friend who cares deeply about housing and homelessness.

Supporting the Environment

Environmentalists abound in the WNC region, with a nonprofit for even the most niche outdoor interest. Have a friend who gushes about the biodiversity and beauty of the Southern Appalachian bog? Donate to the Bog Learning Network. Does your uncle spend every weekend on local hiking trails? Donate to the Southern Appalachian Highland Conservancy, Foothills Conservancy or Nature Conservancy. MountainTrue and RiverLink are also great candidates for a holiday donation in the name of your favorite outdoorsperson.

We can’t acknowledge all of the admirable and devoted nonprofits in a single article. Donating to a local or regional organization keeps your money and support in the community, with neighbors helping neighbors. We encourage you to browse these websites to find a nonprofit that fits with your gift recipient’s passions: AshevilleChamber.org/nonprofit-organizations and GreatNonProfits.org/city/asheville/NC.