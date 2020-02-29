CSA Fairs in Asheville and Boone

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) will host the Asheville CSA Fair on Thursday, March 12, from 3–6 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing Company. The event, now in its 10th year, is free to attend. In partnership with Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the Beaver College of Health Sciences at Appalachian State, ASAP has also organized a High Country CSA Fair, which will be held at Appalachian State University in Boone on Thursday, March 26.

CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture, a model in which customers pay up front to receive a box of fresh produce weekly for the entire growing season. “CSAs are a great way to connect directly with local farmers, experience eating with the seasons, try new things, encourage a healthy lifestyle and support the community,” says Sarah Hart, communications coordinator for ASAP. “But the commitment of a CSA can definitely be a little daunting, even if you’re a regular cook or farmers market shopper. The CSA Fair is a friendly and relaxed setting for people to talk to farmers, learn more about the CSA process and see if there is a good fit.”

The CSA model provides important capital that helps local farms continue operation. “That commitment and financial support at the start of the season allows the farmer to invest in the growing season, including things like seeds, compost and equipment,” says Hart. “This preserves working farms, strengthening a local food system that supports the health and well-being of our communities.

New Belgium Brewing is located at 21 Craven Street in Asheville. For more information, visit ASAPConnections.org/events/csa-fair.