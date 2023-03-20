Digital Heritage: Buck Dancing

Buck dancing is a centuries-old folk dance of Southern Appalachian communities. Similar to clogging, buck dancing is a step dance with influence from primarily African American, Native American, Scottish and Irish dance forms.

Buck dancing is a prime example of the multicultural history of Appalachia. Through this upbeat form of dance, one can experience a vibrant merging of communities over time. Buck dancing brought Appalachian communities together through the emergence of buck dancing halls for performing, competing and fellowship.

Digital Heritage Moments are provided by Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. To learn more about WCU, visit wcu.edu.