Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread

Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina.

Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In 1864, the federal government forcefully relocated the Navajo people from Arizona to New Mexico on the Long Walk. The federal government provided the Navajo with scarce rations to avoid starvation, including rancid oil and weevil-infested flour. With these limited and often dilapidated rations, the Navajo created frybread to survive. Today, frybread is a delicious meal that represents the resilience of Indigenous people.

Frybread is made culturally unique to specific tribal communities. Cherokee frybread is often served as an “Indian Taco,” with chili, hominy, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Others eat frybread with strawberries and powdered sugar as a dessert. The versatility of frybread in different cultural contexts makes the dish a timeless icon of Indian Country.

Digital Heritage Moments are provided by Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. To learn more about WCU, visit wcu.edu.

Frybread Recipe

Recipe from TheUCN.com

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 1/3 cups warm water

Vegetable oil for frying

Honey

• Combine the flour, baking powder and salt.

• Add the water and knead the dough until soft. Roll the dough out on a lightly floured board until 1/4″ thick. Cut out 4″ rounds.

• Heat 1-2″ of oil in a saucepan and fry the bread until puffed. Turn the bread over when the edges are brown, and brown on both sides.

• Serve with honey, top with taco fixings or combine your own toppings sweet or savory!