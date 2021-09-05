On Thursday, September 9, Horizons at Carolina Day School (CDS) will host Hearts for Horizons Celebrates Asheville, a fundraiser to benefit its enrichment program for students from underserved communities. “Asheville has one of the worst achievement gaps between students of color and Caucasian students, as well as between economically disadvantaged students and their more fortunate peers,” says Monica Antonazzo, director of Horizons at CDS. “This program was established as a collaboration between public schools, Carolina Day and area families to address this issue.”

The event will take place on the Seely Pavilion at the Omni Grove Park Inn. The hotel is donating the space along with other elements of the event.

The evening’s entertainment will include an auction, music by local buskers and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Spears, and live painting by Jenny Pickens, who is also a Horizons teacher.

Proceeds from the benefit will support the continued expansion of the program, which just completed its fourth summer.

“Funds from the Hearts for Horizons benefit will transform summer 2022 into a time when our students have the opportunities to fall in love with learning, improve reading and math levels, participate in hands-on science projects, enjoy the beauty of our area’s mountain trails, grow their own vegetables, learn to swim, learn a musical instrument and more,” says Antonazzo.

Tickets for Hearts for Horizons are $100 per person. To learn more or to purchase tickets, contact Antonazzo at mantonazzo@carolinaday.org or visit HorizonsAtCarolinaDay.org.