Education 2026: White Horse Community Hub Serves as a Place to Meet, Make and Mingle

By Gina Malone

When Black Mountain lost its senior center in the floodwaters during Helene, residents came to a Black Mountain Town Council meeting to voice their concerns. Zach Hinkle, managing director of White Horse Black Mountain, was streaming the meeting and wanted to help. Several speakers mentioned how the center had given them a reason to get up in the morning.

“We often don’t think about this stage of life until we reach it ourselves, but everyone has a ‘third place’ outside of home and work or church,” Hinkle says. “When work ends, many people lose that daily point of connection. As people age, friends can become harder to see due to mobility challenges or loss, and isolation increases unless a community actively works to create spaces where people can gather and participate in structured activities that allow organic community to form. Without that, retirement can easily become loneliness, even for those who are not alone at home.”

In response to that need, the White Horse Community Hub (WHCH) was created. It offers free classes, workshops and performances—and social connection. “The true goal of the Hub is to create community,” says Hinkle. “While we hope participants enjoy learning artistic or wellness practices and perhaps discover activities they want to continue, the primary goal is connection.”

The opportunity to get out of the house in wintertime was a draw for Kris Kramer. “I have participated in several events at the new WHCH, including art classes and a music event,” Kramer says. “I have found these classes to be a great way to meet others, create something beautiful, learn something new and just have fun!”

The Hub has attracted support from partners as well, both in offering instruction and in providing places to meet. When White Horse Black Mountain’s building recently had to undergo renovations, other businesses were ready to offer space for classes.

“This support has actually strengthened the program,” Hinkle says. “Instead of relying on a single location, we now have multiple welcoming spaces that often suit specific activities even better.”

Partnering businesses include Monte Vista Hotel, Red House Gallery & Studios, Givens Highland Farms and Quietude retreat center.

Kramer expresses gratitude for the program. “The Community Hub, along with all the great events hosted by the White Horse, has provided a space for anyone to make friends while having new experiences in a low-pressure environment,” she says.

“While many of our programs support older adults, the Community Hub is truly designed to be multigenerational, bringing people of all ages together, because shared experiences across generations strengthen understanding, connection and the health of our whole community,” says Judi Melton, director of marketing and community relations for White Horse Black Mountain. “In a world that often tells people to slow down as they age, these classes and programs send a different message: You are still learning. You are still growing. You are still creating.”

Learn more at WhiteHorseBlackMountain/CommunityHub.