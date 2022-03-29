Eleven WNC Vineyards to Participate in Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend

Henderson County’s Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend takes place Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24. For the event, wineries and cideries of the Crest of the Blue Ridge Viticulture Area host tastings, tours, sit-down meals, live music and other activities.

“The region is certified as an American Viticulture Area, which has helped Henderson County gain prominence as a national wine destination,” says Henderson County Tourism Development Authority asset and event development coordinator Amy Boswell. “This weekend ties together those agricultural roots with fun special events and delicious wine and cider.”

Eleven venues will participate, including the latest addition to the Crest of the Blue Ridge, Souther Williams Vineyard, which will celebrate its grand opening during the event. Located in Fletcher, the vineyard offers Eastern European vinifera and American Hybrid wines served in an open air pavilion tasting room overlooking picturesque vineyards.

“Many folks have been following our journey since planting in 2015,” says the vineyard’s owner Ken Parker. “We are proud to share our boutique wines and we look forward to many new friends joining the Souther Williams family and experiencing our love for this land.”

Souther Williams currently grows eight varieties of grapes originating in Austria, Eastern Europe, Germany and Russia. They include grüner veltliner, riesling and Vidal blanc whites, and cynthiana, blaufränkisch, regent, saperavi and cabernet franc reds. Varietals were selected based on extensive research of the property’s soil, elevation, growing season and microclimate. They include a mix of grapes not currently grown elsewhere in the state as well as some consumer favorites. Parker and his wife, Angela, put their 25 years of experience as avid travelers and wine connoisseurs to use in making these decisions.

“We have had the opportunity to visit many of the world’s wine regions,” says Parker. “Our love for wine runs deep, as does the passion we developed for sharing it that led us to transform my family farm into a vineyard and winery.”

For their grand opening, Souther Williams will offer new release wine tastings, hike and sip tours, a wine and chocolate pairing and a picnic in the vineyard with live music by The Stormin’ Norman Band. Lobster Dogs food truck will be on the property Friday, April 22.

Other Cider, Wine & Dine activities include bonfires and s’mores on Friday night and an orchard breakfast and guided tour on Saturday and Sunday at Appalachian Ridge Artisan Hard Cider; a Celtic Festival each day at Point Lookout Vineyards; and a cornhole tournament with live music by Myron Hyman and food from Pig in a Basket BBQ Truck at Sawyer Springs Vineyard.

Participating venues also include Bold Rock Hard Cider, Burntshirt Vineyards, Flat Rock Cider Company, Marked Tree Vineyard, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards and Stone Ashe Vineyard.

Learn more at VisitHendersonvilleNC.org.