Imagine Concert to Benefit Downtown Fresco Project

By Carolyn Schweitz

Imagine . . . A Community Concert will be held on Sunday, August 4, at 7 p.m., at Diana Wortham Theatre. Performers include artist and poet Dr. Glenis Redmond, a 100-member volunteer chorus and many other musicians and singers. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the creation of the Haywood Street Fresco.

The Haywood Street Congregation is a United Methodist nonprofit urban ministry serving those impacted by poverty, homelessness and addiction. It offers many support programs to the community, including Downtown Welcome Table and Haywood Street Respite. The Fresco will be the newest component of the ministry and serve as a visual representation of sacred worth and human dignity. In short, the Fresco states to all: “You matter.”

David Troy Francis, esteemed concert pianist and the creator behind Imagine, decided to host a concert to benefit the Haywood community with intentionality. “Haywood Street has repeatedly shown that they do not run away from those with difficult challenges,” Francis says. “Rather, they walk towards them with outstretched hands. The opportunity to return to a city I love and make music with extraordinary artists and friends to benefit this work brings me great joy.”

A full list of performers is available online. Those interested in attending should call or go online to reserve tickets. Equity tickets can be purchased to allow a friend of Haywood, otherwise unable, to attend the concert.

Those who cannot attend, but wish to help can reach out to Pam Siekman, Haywood Fresco Steering Committee chairperson. All are encouraged to stop by 297 Haywood Street in Asheville during designated times in July for an opportunity to see the 28.5’ x 11’ fresco being created. Donations may be made online.

For more information visit HaywoodStreetFresco.org, find them on Facebook at Haywood Street Fresco, or email haywoodstreet@haywoodstreet.org or Pam Siekman at pamsiekman@earthlink.net. To reserve tickets, call the Diana Wortham Theatre at 828.257.4530 or visit DWTheatre.com.