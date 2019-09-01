Exceptional Gifts and Remembrances

By Natasha Anderson

Whether you’re looking for a unique way to memorialize your own wedding or to provide a luxurious gift for someone else’s, WNC has no shortage of places to find thoughtful items. Here are two companies that offer beautiful pieces to remind couples of their special day for years to come.

The Artful Chair

“I always thought the amount of detail and beauty on a wedding dress should be enjoyed for more than just a day,” says The Artful Chair owner Jenny Ellis. “The Ever After Chair makes a beautiful memory into a wonderful and usable conversation piece.”

Ellis’s idea came about due to her observation that today’s brides don’t typically wear their mother’s wedding gown, preferring instead to buy their own. The Ever After Chair was created as an alternative way for a daughter to enjoy her mother’s dress on her special day. However, Ellis soon began getting requests from brides who wanted a chair made from their own gown right after the wedding. “The customer response has been amazing,” she says. “I’ve even had a bride select her dress with that purpose in mind.”

The design process begins with Ellis drawing the chair’s silhouette from all sides. She then discusses with the client which parts of the dress will be showcased on the back. The front of the chair is made of other fabrics or leather, so that it is what Ellis refers to as “completely sittable” and not just a showpiece.

“The back really is the show stopper,” she says. “I bring fabrics and leathers, crystal nail heads and beautiful trims to the design table to pick from.”

The Alpaca Bedding Company

Many high-end bedding items are made of delicate materials like silk, down and wool that wear over time and may trigger allergies. The Alpaca Bedding Company crafts mattress pads, duvets and pillows designed to provide the utmost comfort, even for sensitive immune systems, as well as to hold up to long-term daily use.

“Our products are made to last a lifetime,” says owner Sandra Hooper. “The longevity and health benefits of alpaca bedding make this a top-shelf gift and our selection allows for price point diversity.”

Aside from its natural hypoallergenic quality, alpaca fiber has many other favorable features. Its hollow core provides warmth without weight, natural wicking helps maintain an even body temperature during sleep, fiber memory gives bounce-back after fluffing or washing, and the material is dust mite retardant and extremely fire retardant. The fabric used is 600-thread-count cotton.

“We’ve been in business for ten years and we produce the only American-made alpaca bedding line,” says Hooper. “No duplicate gifts here!”

Learn more at TheArtfulChair.com and AlpacaBedding.com.