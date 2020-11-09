Q Evon’s Annual Holiday Sale Goes Virtual

Q Evon of Q Evon Design is adapting her annual holiday sale to accommodate for this unprecedented time. The sale is normally a two-weekend event in her studio, but this year she is moving it online, and instead of two weekends, shoppers will have two months to browse and purchase her discounted jewelry. “Covid has changed everything about business this year,” Q says. “The sale is a win-win. People get to buy at wholesale and I get to move on to the next season.”

The virtual sale will take place online in November and December and the studio will also be open by appointment. This year’s sale will include hundreds of new pieces from Q Evon Design as well as items from two of her gallery collections. Q produced collections for five cruise lines this year, to be sold in jewelry stores on 12 cruise ships. “You know what they say about the best laid plans,” she says. “2020 is a total non-sales year for the ships. I am simply overproduced in inventory. I want to move on to my next creations, so the logical thing is to do a virtual sale. Again, a win-win for everyone.”

All discontinued collections and samples will be 50 percent to 70 percent off retail. There will also be additional weekly flash sales on Q’s regular collections. “This is my creative solution for a challenging year,” says the artist. “In my artist marketing workshops, I have always stressed that your creativity needs to extend across all aspects of your business. 2020 is a year where I get to walk that walk more than any other time in my career.”

Visit QEvon.com to browse the sale.