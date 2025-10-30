Feature Artist: Nina Hansen

By Gina Malone

Nina Hansen’s grandparents met at a handbag factory in New York, a circumstance that Hansen, who designs and creates handbags, sees now as a signpost for her own life and art. “I spent countless hours in her closet, exploring her handbags, shoes, jewelry and tubes of red lipstick,” she says. “Today, I create bags she would have loved: classic and functional with just the right touch of flair.”

While still a young girl, Hansen created her first handbag out of a fruit basket with leather trim, and dreamed of attending the Fashion Institute of Technology, but without support from her family in choosing art as a career path, she majored in Biology and Spanish, then went on to obtain a doctorate in Chiropractic. “For many years, my focus was on caring for patients and raising a family,” Hansen says.

She has discovered that when life becomes challenging, she embraces art. “At the start of COVID, I sewed over 200 masks,” she says. “During Hurricane Helene, my husband rigged a generator to my sewing machine so I could keep creating. In both moments, my refuge and solace came from the possibility of bringing joy to someone else.”

A philosophy guides her as she creates. “For women, beauty is what we show outwardly, while strength is what we carry within,” she says. “A handbag should reflect both: strikingly beautiful and undeniably strong, ready to hold everything we move through life with.”

She draws inspiration from vintage silhouettes, rich textures, western horse tack and boho style. “The freedom of designing something beautiful, paired with the discipline of proper construction, is where I flourish,” Hansen says. “It feels like placing a saddle on a wild horse—harnessing creativity and structure at the same time. Every piece I design carries a part of my heart. I often imagine the woman who will one day carry it—feeling that spark of joy as she picks it up and steps into the world. My hope is that each bag offers comfort and delight, a reminder that it was made with gladness, care and admiration.”

Her grandmother, Esther, continues to be a source of inspiration. “She was everything lovely—elegant, resourceful and stylish without excess,” Hansen says. “These days you’ll find me in my home studio—coffee in hand, red lipstick on—surrounded by endless possibilities. Looking ahead, I plan to focus on studying European leatherwork, refining my skills and allowing my brand to evolve.”

She keeps creating because she agrees with French fashion designer and businesswoman Coco Chanel that one can never have too many bags. Hansen’s current collection is available at The Lucy Clark Gallery, in Brevard. “Nina’s passion for leather was clearly evident when she presented her work to me,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “Each piece is handcrafted with an incredible attention to detail and, clearly, a voice that is all her own. Each new design that she brings is a testament to her commitment of creating beautiful art to wear.”

Follow Nina Hansen Designs on Instagram @ninahansendesigns. Her bags are shown exclusively at The Lucy Clark Gallery, located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. Learn more at LucyClarkGallery.com.