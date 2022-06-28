Food & Drink: The Scotsman Public House

By Emma Castleberry

The Scotsman Public House in downtown Waynesville is a true Scots-Irish pub, paying homage not only to the long and storied Scottish history of its owners Makyia Thayne-Hoyt Blair and Scot Blair, but also “to all of the Scots-Irish that settled hundreds of years ago here in the beautiful backcountry of North Carolina,” says Makyia, who is also the pub’s general manager.

The Scotsman is located in the historic Masonic Lodge, which was built in 1927. “The dimly lit, cozy dining room harkens back to the Old World with a few modern touches,” says Makyia. “A pub is a gathering place that has an active vibe and we believe we’ve made both an intimate and lively setting. The pub could be in Edinburgh or Charlotte, Chicago or Asheville, LA or Waynesville! Its timeless feel translates seamlessly into Western North Carolina and our draught, bottle, spirit and wine list has something for everyone.”

The expansive beverage program at The Scotsman includes a long list of brown spirits, which was important to the pub despite the many challenges presented by “dated and strict North Carolina Liquor laws,” says Makyia. “We do not consider the pub a craft beer spot, but coming from the beer industry originally, my husband and I have a passion and love for well-crafted beer.” Between draught, cans and bottles, The Scotsman offers more than 70 ales and lagers from the US, UK, Germany and Belgium. Makyia and Scot have 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry between them, so you can always get a creative and well-crafted cocktail at their pub. “We worked on the cocktail program together, which mostly includes unique spins on classic cocktails,” Makyia says. This includes the Kilt Lifter, a take on an Old Fashioned; the Lucy’s Fur Coat, a type of mule cocktail; the Pink Cadillac margarita; and The Ensenada, a gin and tonic that Makyia says is hands-down “the best in WNC.”

While the impressive beverage list is a draw for most folks, it certainly doesn’t outshine the menu, which is focused on classic UK dishes and world pub fare like Shepherd’s Pie, Fish and Chips and Scotch Eggs. “Our Shepherd’s Pie is savory comfort food at its finest,” says Makyia. “For the Fish and Chips, we use cold water Atlantic cod, which is proper, but you don’t often see it on the menus around here. The fish is flakey and the breading is crunchy. The Scotch Egg is perfect, with a soft yolk, flavorful sausage and a crispy exterior.” The Scotsman also offers a delicious smash burger. “You can’t do a pub in the States and not offer a burger,” says Makyia. “We are proud of these menu items and the work we put into developing our take on the simple classic dishes.”

The Scotsman Public House hosts a Soul Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week. The menu includes hair-of-the-dog beverages like Buena Vista Irish Coffee, enormous Bloody Mary’s with all the pickled fixings and a variety of sparkling wine cocktails. Enjoy a decadent brunch food menu while listening to a curated soul music playlist. Immediately following brunch, The Carter Giegerich Trio plays live Celtic and bluegrass music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. “We decided we needed to spice up Sundays in Waynesville and give a reason for our community to stay in town instead of traveling to Asheville for brunch and music,” says Makyia. “Sunday is still a weekend day after all, so join us for our Sunday Funday!”

The Scotsman Public House is located at 37 Church Street, Waynesville. For more information, call 828.246.6292, visit ScotsmanPublic.com or find @thescotsmanwaynesville on Facebook and Instagram. Be on the lookout for details about the Oktoberfest celebration at The Scotsman Public House in September.