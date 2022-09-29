Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse

By Emma Castleberry

At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”

Each night’s menu has a theme, with Wednesdays devoted to pasta and Thursday through Saturday nights celebrating a different protein: poultry, fish and beef. “Executive chef Shane McAnelly introduces each course and shares where he sourced his ingredients and the inspiration behind each dish,” says Turchin. McAnelly has a degree in Culinary Arts from the Diablo Valley College and a long, storied career in restaurants. He opened two restaurants in Healdsburg, CA—Chalkboard and The Brass Rabbit—and hosted his first dinner in the prestigious James Beard House in New York City in May of 2018. In 2021, McAnelly moved to Hendersonville and joined The Horse Shoe Farm.

“Our ethos is to provide the freshest farm-to-table ingredients, sourced from our gardens and local farmers and purveyors,” says Turchin. “We aim to support local growers and in turn reduce waste and encourage our guests to connect to the land and source of their food.” This philosophy is exemplified by dishes like Chef McAnelly’s fresh, homemade cacio e pepe pasta, made with tomato water sourced from the garden, and The Horse Shoe Farm Old Fashioned, made with honey harvested from hives on the property.

The beautifully curated experience at The Silo Cookhouse doesn’t stop with the menu. “Our dining room’s chic-yet-cozy design creates an atmosphere of elegance and inspiration but without the fuss,” says Turchin. “Guests will feel like they’ve stepped into the Farm’s living and dining room and can kick back and enjoy an outstanding dining experience plucked right from the garden.”

Each month, The Silo Cookhouse hosts a Supper Club event, partnering with a local farm or purveyor to feature their seasonal bounty with a farm-to-fork dinner party. “Guests dine alongside our local partner and hear an informative presentation on their organization and unique provisions,” says Turchin. The event begins with specially crafted hors d’oeuvres and cocktails and each course is carefully paired with a specific wine. Guests also leave with a gift inspired by the local partner.

On Saturday, October 8, the Supper Club will feature Lee’s One Fortune Farm, located in McDowell County, whose owners are part of a community of Hmong farmers native to Laos and Vietnam. “Tou and Chue Lee have become a staple at local farmers markets where they sell locally grown rice along with unique fruits and vegetables that many customers have never tried including purple sweet potatoes, bok choy, asian pears, persimmons and more,” says Turchin. Tickets to the Supper Club are $130 per person, not including tax and service charge. The Silo Cookhouse also hosts wine dinners, with upcoming dinners featuring Mountain Brook Vineyards on Saturday, October 1, and Argyle Wine on November 10.

Sandy Leder is a regular at The Silo Cookhouse. “It’s simply the best food I’ve ever had,” she says. “The presentation, service and dinner are very well-executed. As you arrive at the beautiful farm, you are welcomed by the charming staff with enjoyable appetizers. The experience of the dinner is something else: gathering on those long wood tables with gorgeous views. Every dish is delicious and generous. The atmosphere is relaxing and fun. I just always want to go back.”

The Silo Cookhouse is located at 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville. For more information, visit TheSiloCookhouse.com, call 828.393.3034 or find @thehorshoefarm on social media.