On Thursday, November 15, the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) will host the 10th annual Taste of Asheville: Tastes and Tunes. Held at The Venue in downtown Asheville, this year’s event will feature food and drink from more than 40 local restaurants and beverage makers as well as entertainment by members of the Asheville Buskers Collective, including Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues, Silver Drummer Girl and Alex Travers. “The Asheville Buskers Collective is like AIR: a group of independent artists who have grown and thrived in our incredibly eclectic community doing what they do best,” says Jane Anderson, AIR executive director. “The Taste is the only event hosted by the Asheville restaurant community. Loyal locals are vital to the success of our independent restaurants and this event is our way of saying thank you.”

AIR is made up of more than 120 locally owned, independent restaurants in Asheville. The Grey Eagle joined AIR last year and participated in last year’s Tastes and Tunes for the first time. “It’s a great opportunity to meet and catch up with other restauranteurs, see what they’re up to and share the ins and outs of the business,” says Sarah Keith, co-owner of The Grey Eagle. “Asheville has such a strong sense of community and being a part of AIR reassures that on another level.”

The Venue is located at 21 North Market Street. VIP tickets, which provide early admission at 6 p.m., are available for $100. General admission tickets with admission at 7 p.m. cost $75. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit AIRasheville.org/air-events/Taste-of-Asheville.