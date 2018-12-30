ASAP Business of Farming Conference

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) will host the 16th annual Business of Farming Conference on Saturday, February 23, at the AB-Tech Conference Center. The one-day conference offers learning opportunities for beginning and established farmers, including workshops led by experienced farmers and agricultural professionals, a Grower-Buyer Meeting, one-to-one consulting, an exhibitor hall and a new farmers market manager track. “This year’s conference will feature a renewed emphasis on training and resources for new and beginning farmers, as well as direct market opportunities across the region,” says Robin Lenner, events coordinator for ASAP.

Unlike many farmer conferences that focus on production and growing techniques, the Business of Farming Conference focuses on the business, management and marketing side of farming. Workshops cover topics like farm financials, record keeping, legal considerations for farmers and CSA models. “The goal of the conference is to help farmers gain new tools and connections to shape their business and marketing strategies,” says Lenner.

Niki Irving, owner/farmer at Flourish Flower Farm, says she participates in this conference every year because there is always a new topic to learn that benefits her business. “I often learn just as much during my conversations with other farmers over breakfast as I learn during a workshop,” she says. Irving, whose farm has more than 21,500 organically grown followers on Instagram, will be co-presenting a social media marketing workshop at the conference.

AB-Tech Conference Center is located at 16 Fernihurst Drive in Asheville. To learn more or register for the conference, visit ASAPConnections.org