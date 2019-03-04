District Wine Bar Winter Dinner with Smoky Park Supper Club

District Wine Bar will host the last installment of its six-part Winter Dinner Series on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Smoky Park Supper Club will be the restaurant partner for this dinner, which will be held at District Wine Bar. Past restaurant partners for the series included The Bull and Beggar, Sovereign Remedies, All Souls Pizza, Haywood Common and Vivian. “The idea for the winter dinner and wine series evolved from our monthly Tasting Tuesday events,” says Lauri Nichols, co-owner of District Wine Bar. “We wanted to create an immersive experience for our customers and collaborate with some of the great chefs of Asheville.”

The dinner is designed as a “chef’s table” experience, with tickets limited to 12 so that customers can connect with the chef, food and wine. “It sparks great conversations around the table,” says Nichols. “You learn about each course that the chef has prepared and why the wines have been chosen for each dish. Wines can be great on their own, food can be great on its own, but when you specifically pair wine with the food it can elevate your senses beyond what each are capable of on their own.”

District Wine Bar is located at 37 Paynes Way, Suite 009, in Asheville. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to DistrictWineBar.com.