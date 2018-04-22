No Evil Foods: Plant-based ‘Meats’ Rooted in Community

By Calie Brummer | Photos by Sadrah Schadel

No Evil Foods founders Mike Woliansky and Sadrah Schadel are using food as a force for positive change through small-batch, sustainably focused plant-based proteins. Founded in 2014, the Asheville startup has a mission to offer delicious, responsibly curated foods while supporting the community.

“The core mission of No Evil Foods is to be purpose powered,” says Schadel. “While we continue to expand our reach, we want to always remain connected to our home in Western North Carolina by supporting sustainability and food justice efforts at UNC Asheville, collaborating with local chefs and passionately supporting local animal rescues.”

No Evil Foods offers protein options with simple, organic ingredients for those who are looking for a healthier, more sustainable alternative to animal protein. Product offerings include the popular Comrade Cluck ‘No Chicken’, the Stallion ‘Italian Sausage’, El Zapatista ‘Chorizo’ and Pit Boss Pulled ‘Pork’ Barbeque. All meat alternatives are low in fat, high in protein and free of cholesterol, nitrates and antibiotics. The website offers recipes for healthy, creative meals to make at home.

“Not only are No Evil Foods’ products helping to promote sustainability, improved animal welfare and healthy eating, but we also use our business to demonstrate how we manifest our values every day through our commitment to being a Living Wage Certified employer,” says Schadel. The business was recently recognized as Living Wage Certified, a designation for employers who meet living wage certification criteria and support the local economy.

This spring, No Evil Foods will expand to a larger facility in Weaverville, with plans to increase production and create 15 new living wage jobs by year’s end. The new location will allow the business to remain community focused while expanding its reach nationwide and will include an innovation kitchen for the development of new products and recipes.

Every October, No Evil Foods collaborates with dozens of local chefs to organize the Plant-Based Face- Off, which brings visibility and access to healthy plant-based options in local restaurants. Following the past year’s event, No Evil Foods partnered with Brother Wolf Animal Sanctuary to raise awareness for plant-based foods and recipes by publishing and selling a cookbook, with all proceeds going to Brother Wolf.

No Evil Foods also donates food supplies to the annual Farm to Table event at UNCA and supports the Food Equity Initiative, a student-run organization dedicated to eliminating food insecurity within the college community. “Our customers can confidently know that they are getting much more than a good meal when they choose No Evil Foods,” says Schadel.

No Evil Foods products are available online as well as at Whole Foods Market, Earth Fare, local natural grocers, co-ops and select restaurants in 30 states nationwide. Visit noevilfoods.com for more information.