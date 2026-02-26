Food & Drink: Quench! Wine Bistro

By Gina Malone

Even in Asheville and surrounding towns, where an abundance of exceptional eating options abound, people tend to settle on their own favorite spots, returning again and again—either because of high-quality, creatively prepared food or for the ambience and personality of the place, a combination of décor, seating and lighting as well as the other diners who gather there. At Quench! Wine Bistro in Woodfin’s Reynolds Village, diners—newcomers and regulars—are not disappointed in the place or the plates.

Owners Gina Trippi and John Kerr, who also own Metro Wines, opened Quench! in August, 2024—just two weeks before Hurricane Helene hit. “We had to close,” Trippi says, “but, fortunately, Woodfin was on a different water system so we were able to open sooner. So that was a little bit of a difficult start.” Since that time, however, the restaurant—serving lunch and dinner as well as hosting themed dinners and weekly wine tastings—has settled into its role as a beloved community gathering place.

Trippi sings Chef Sam Etheridge’s praises, calling him the best chef around. “I’m not just saying that because it’s my restaurant,” she says. “You ask anybody. This is top-notch dining that you only see in a big city and in downtowns.” She appreciates Etheridge’s creativity and expertise in coming up with dishes and his vast knowledge about wines that pair well with food. “Sam does know how to run a restaurant,” she says.

Many know him as the chef and owner of Ambrozia, in North Asheville, which he ran for about six years. His friendship with Trippi grew out of catering jobs he had done for Metro Wines—and the wine shop’s Fantasy Football league. In a casual conversation one day, Trippi mentioned a restaurant in San Francisco that served only soups, bread and salad. That was the initial idea with Quench!, but the menu has evolved and grown.

Lunch items now include appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, and charcuterie and cheese boards. For dinner, there are small plates, boards and suppers. “We try to keep it open to everyone,” Etheridge says of the offerings. “We always have vegetarian and gluten-free items. We can do substitutes. You can have almost everything.”

Etheridge credits his knowledge of food to a lifelong passion, having begun work in restaurants at the age of 15, going on to pursue culinary studies and never having another job other than cooking. “A lot of it is just studying,” he says. “I was obsessed with cooking most of my life. I’ve read every cookbook out there. And the internet. I just studied. Especially international cuisines.” He lived in Miami and New Mexico, absorbing the Latin influence and cuisines of both places. “I’ve been chef of an Italian restaurant and an Asian restaurant,” he adds.

For Quench!, “I try to keep it ‘bistro,’” he says, “a little French-leaning. ‘Bistro,’ to me, means home cooking—beef bourguignon, cassoulet. We don’t do any fried food. We try to keep it on the lighter side, not overbearingly heavy.”

The menu changes frequently, keeping things fresh and exciting. “Because we’re so wine-oriented, we try to base it on wines that are in season,” Etheridge says. He keeps the wine list in categories from lightest to heaviest. “The wine dinners are probably my favorite here,” he says. “That’s where we can really be creative.” The dinners are based on the cuisine of a particular country—Portugal, for instance, or Georgia. “So, I’ll have to learn that cuisine,” Etheridge says, a challenge but also a way to keep things fun for him and engaging for the customers.

The wine dinners have become so popular that reservations are required. “They fill up so fast,” Trippi says, usually within hours after being announced. The Wednesday Wine Tastings are free and open to the public, but tasters planning to have dinner afterwards are advised to make reservations. Joining the email list, via the Metro Wines website, is the best way to know about tastings and special dinners.

Quench! is also a retail store for select wines. “You can pick them up, and we also have delivery services—food and wine.” Staff members besides Etheridge are always able to help with wine selection.

An informal polling of customers and staff comes up with words like “family,” “homey,” and “accommodating.” “Generally, I know everybody here,” Etheridge says, something he loves about Quench!. “The staff knows everybody here. The bar is set up so that you can stand behind the bar and talk to all the customers and see everybody. We get the same people in all the time so you get to know them, what they like and don’t like.”

Quench! Wine Bistro is located in Woodfin’s Reynolds Village, 60 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 105. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to close and Saturday, noon to close, with last seatings daily at 7 p.m. Make reservations for dining, special wine dinners and Wednesday Wine Tastings online at QuenchAVL.com. Online ordering is also available. To keep up with upcoming wine dinners, join the email list at MetroWinesAsheville.com.